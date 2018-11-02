sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,40 Euro		+1,38
+2,87 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,883
50,68
09:13
50,06
50,70
09:13
02.11.2018 | 08:52
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 1

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:01 November 2018

Number of shares purchased: 1,753 shares

Highest price paid per share:4270.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:4264.0 pence

Average price paid per share:4267.9464 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 21,886,493 shares in treasury and has 195,456 ,070 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 01 November 2018

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price, penceAggregated volume
London Stock Exchange4267.94641,753

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction priceTime of transactionTrading Venue
2004270.009:40:09London Stock Exchange
14270.009:40:11London Stock Exchange
1994270.009:40:11London Stock Exchange
2004270.009:40:12London Stock Exchange
14270.009:40:20London Stock Exchange
224270.009:40:20London Stock Exchange
1284270.009:40:20London Stock Exchange
2014270.009:40:20London Stock Exchange
2014270.009:40:20London Stock Exchange
2004264.009:41:19London Stock Exchange
2004264.009:41:20London Stock Exchange
2004264.009:41:20London Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire