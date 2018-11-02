

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported that its revenue in the four months to October 2018 was 568 million pounds, 1% higher than 562 million pounds, last year and 1% higher at constant exchange rates. Year to date (January to October) revenue was 1.48 billion pounds, 1% lower than last year and 3% higher at constant exchange rates. Looking forward, the Group expects the outcome for the full year to be in line with its guidance.



Separately, TP ICAP announced it has acquired Axiom Refined Products, LLC, Atlas Commodity Markets, LLC, Atlas Petroleum Markets, LLC, and Atlas Physical Grains, LLC, an energy and commodities brokerage firm in the US. The initial consideration for the acquisition is $15.1 million in cash. In addition, deferred non-contingent consideration of $3.1 million will be paid over three years and a further $10.9 million of deferred contingent consideration may be payable dependent upon the performance of the business over the same timeframe.



Axiom is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has an office in Chicago. It has 22 brokers and specialises in crude oil, refined oil products, ethanol and physical grains. Axiom will become part of TP ICAP's Energy & Commodities division.



