

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC.L) reported Friday that its 9-month profit before tax declined 16.1 percent to 99 million pounds from last year's 118 million pounds.



Total revenue dropped 2.4 percent to 730 million pounds from prior year's 748 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 1.1 percent.



Revenue - hotel was 627 million pounds, down 3.4 percent on a reported basis, but flat at constant currency.



RevPAR declined 3.8 percent to 79.26 pounds from 82.41 pounds last year. It edged down 0.4 percent at constant currency rates.



For the first 21 days of October 2018, like-for-like Group RevPAR was up by 7.3%.



Separately, Millennium & Copthorne announced certain changes to its Board of Directors.



Gervase MacGregor informed the Board of his intention to resign from the Board effective December 1, 2018. Following MacGregor's departure, the Board will continue to be comprised of a majority of independent non-executive directors, and the Nominations Committee has commenced a search for a new independent non-executive director.



Following Sue Farr's departure on October 31, 2018, His Excellency Shaukat Aziz has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Christian de Charnacé, an independent non-executive director, has joined the Remuneration Committee. All appointments are effective immediately.



