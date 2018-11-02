

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said it reinforces its strong equity free cash flow targets, and has a strong balance sheet.



For 2019-2023, the company expects Average earnings per share growth of 12% plus per annum; an operating profit margin of 12% to 15%; return on Invested Capital (real terms) targeting sustainable 15%; equity free-cash flow average of 2.5 billion euros per annum. These outlook unchanged from prior 2018-2022 goal.



For 2019-2023, the company projects EBITDAR of about 7.2 billion euros average per annum, compared to 6.5 billion euros average per annum for 2018-2022 previously.



The company anticipates average net capex for 2019-2023 to be 2.6 billion euros per annum, compared to an average of 2.1 billion euros per annum for 2018-2022 previously.



ASK growth for 2019-2023 is expected to be about 6% per annum compared to abour 5% per annum for 2018-2022 previously.



