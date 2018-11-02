Financial News names Executive Vice President Sally Moore to 12th annual FN100 list

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Financial News named IHS Markit EVP Sally Moore, the firm's global head of corporate development and strategic alliances, as one of 2018's 100 Most Influential Women in European Finance (FN100).

London-based Moore, who joined IHS Markit in 2006, oversees enterprise strategy for mergers and acquisitions. She leads a team of 30 professionals, responsible for the firm's more than 1,000 commercial alliances with key partners that deliver information and technology globally. As part of her role at IHS Markit, Moore serves on the Board of the Investment Committee for venture capital fund Illuminate Financial.

"I'm honored to be recognized among some of the most respected leaders in the industry," said Moore. "The FN100 list highlights the remarkable achievements of women driving change across financial services, and I hope this recognition encourages the next generation of talented women to continue to succeed."

"The recognition of Sally's achievements and contributions to our company's success is well deserved," said Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "Through her connections across the financial services sector, Sally has built strong and innovative alliances that are central to our commercial strategy."

Financial Newsis a leading publication for investment banking, capital markets, trading and technology. FN100 honorees are selected by an editorial panel based on their influence over their business area, leadership within their sector/industry, performance over the past 12 months, and their capacity to shape their business and industry over the year ahead.

