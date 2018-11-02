BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder
London, November 2
2 November 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Wellington Management Group LLP has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Wellington Management) have reduced their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares through the sale of 22,000,000 ordinary shares for A$0.235 per share on 31 October 2018.
Following the sale referred to above, Wellington had a relevant interest in 47,515,366 ordinary shares, representing 4.07% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
