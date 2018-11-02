AIM and Media Release

2 November 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Wellington Management Group LLP has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (Wellington Management) have reduced their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares through the sale of 22,000,000 ordinary shares for A$0.235 per share on 31 October 2018.

Following the sale referred to above, Wellington had a relevant interest in 47,515,366 ordinary shares, representing 4.07% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

