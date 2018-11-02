The World's First Mobile Residency Issued in Azerbaijan by Bakcell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan, issued the world's first mobile residency during the second Digital Hub Conference, held in the capital Baku. Thus, the worlds's first mResidency on behalf of Azerbaijan was officially awarded to the Director General of ISESCO Mr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijr.

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, diplomatic missions and consulate offices of the country all over the world were delegated with the authority to issue electronic "Asan Imza" mobile signature certificates to foreign citizens, wishing to run a business in Azerbaijan or investing in the country's economy.

The Digital Trade Hub Conference, held with the sponsorship of Bakcell for the second time in Baku and organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication together with ISESCO, is one of the most prestigious events in the sphere of innovation. The conference has brought together representatives from more than 20 countries including the US, Thailand, UK, Estonia, Turkey, Morocco and other countries, as well as high-ranking representatives of government and public organizations of Azerbaijan and representatives of global trade platforms.

The main focus of this year's Digital Trade Hub was the implementation of an electronic and mobile residency program all over the world; Azerbaijan in particular.

"This is the second time in a row that we support the Digital Trade Hub Conference and we are very proud to award the first mResidancy to Director General of ISESCO Mr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijr," said Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

Bakcell contributes largely to the development of innovation and digitalization, IT startups and startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan through different projects including its AppLab Startup Incubation Center.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan.

Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

In 2017, Bakcell network was recognized as the "Best in Test" in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. In 2018, Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by the world-famous "Ookla" company, recognizes Bakcell's commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.