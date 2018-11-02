Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica's rights issue is secured up to 100 percent

Press release

November 2, 2018

Enzymatica's rights issue is secured up to 100 percent

Enzymatica announced on October 18, 2018 that the Board of Directors has decided to carry out a rights issue of a maximum of SEK 98.7 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders, providing approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 5, 2018. The Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with some of the company's existing shareholders, board members and management team of subscription commitments and underwriting agreements for a total amount of SEK 98.7 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights Issue.

In connection with the rights Issue, Enzymatica has received subscription commitments from a number of existing shareholders, including members in the Board of Directors and the management team. Total subscription commitments amount to SEK 28.2 million, corresponding to 28.6 percent of the rights Issue. In addition, the company has entered into underwriting agreements with the board member Mats K Andersson, through company, and two major shareholders, amounting to SEK 70.5 million, corresponding to 71.4 percent of the rights Issue. The compensation for underwriting agreements amounts to 7 percent of the underwriting amount. Hence, the rights issue is secured up to SEK 98.7 million through subscription and underwriting commitments, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights Issue.

Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Mannheimer Swartling is the company's legal adviser.

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708 86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com (mailto:fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com)

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com (http://www.enzymatica.com).

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

