

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (EFM.L) reported return before tax of 12.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 August 2018 compared to 150.8 million pounds, previous year. Total basic return per share was 5.33 pence compared to 79.08 pence. On a revenue basis, basic return per share was 5.03 compared to 4.68.



The Group said it remains the Board's policy to pay a final dividend marginally in excess of the minimum required to maintain investment trust status, which may lead to some volatility in the level of dividend paid. The Board, therefore, recommended the payment of a final dividend of 4.0 pence per ordinary share which, if approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 21 December 2018.



Over the year to 31 August 2018 the company's net asset value (NAV) rose by 2.3% on a total-return basis and the share price rose by 3.4%.



