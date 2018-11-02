Sales Launched for Symbol Residences, Cyprus Luxury Real Estate Development to be Built With Elena Baturina's Investments

LONDON, November 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The investment structures of the international businesswoman Elena Baturina announce the launch of sales for Symbol, a high-end residential development in Limassol, Cyprus, with the Giovanni Group real estate agency in charge of the project's marketing.

As was previously announced, the overall investment into the development will amount to €40 million. The plot of 4.6 thousand square meters located directly on the beachline in close proximity to the Limassol city centre with easy access to all amenities and transport links, was acquired in November 2016.

Developed by the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio 'Taller de Arquitectura', the building will be comprised of 23 residential units, a total of over seven thousand square meters. The concept offers spacious terraces on each floor, layout flexibility permitting variations in the apartment's size and typology, and allows unobstructed views to the sea.

In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, a private garden and dedicated concierge and security services.

"Symbol Residences have several unique features to offer, starting with the beach literally at your doorstep and an unobstructed sea view, and ending with excellent transport links, and highly developed infrastructure," says Andrey Stolyarov, a representative of the investment fund behind the project. "Each of the apartments has been designed so as to give the feeling of a separate private residence, rather than of a multi-apartment building. Therefore we encourage our future residents to express their interest promptly," he adds.

Elena Baturina has extensive experience in management in development and construction. She headed her own construction company, Inteco, for two decades. Under her direction, the company became one of the leading construction firms in Russia, with a wide-ranging, award-winning portfolio that extended beyond the borders of the country.

Her commercial interests now encompass hotels in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia, renewable energy interests in Italy, Greece, and Cyprus, a construction company in Germany specialising in the architectural membranes used on Wimbledon's Centre Court retractable roof amongst other high-profile venues, plus extensive commercial and residential property interests in the EU, the US, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The latest Forbes ranking lists Baturina as the only Russian female billionaire, self-made in the construction industry. Since 2017, her fortune has increased by USD 200 million and constitutes USD 1.2 billion.