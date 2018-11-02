

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. (SMT.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the six months ended 30 September 2018 increased to 1.20 billion pounds from 867.98 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, net return rose to 84.38 pence from 62.66 pence last year.



Net return before finance costs and taxation grew to 1.22 billion pounds from last year's 880.19 million pounds.



Gains on sales of investments was 243.62 million pounds up from 130.48 million pounds last year.



