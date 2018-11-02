Wentworth Resources Limited: Wentworth Resources: Director Appointments

PRESS RELEASE

2 November 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Director Appointments

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WEN) and AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, further to its announcement on 22 August 2018, is pleased to announce that Ms. Katherine Roe, Mr. Tim Bushell, and Mr. Iain McLaren, have been appointed as members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") with immediate effect. These appointments follow the successful completion of the Company's re-domicile to Jersey ("Re-Domicile"), announced on 29 October 2018, as part of its restructuring process to better align corporate and management structures with its shareholders and asset base in Africa.

The Board believes that the appointment of these Directors will add significant financial, technical and operational experience to the Board, providing a stronger platform to execute on the strategic aspirations of the Company following its Re-Domicile.

Ms. Katherine Roe - Chief Financial Officer

Katherine, Chief Financial Officer since 1 April 2018, was Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations for the Company since 2014 and has 19 years of senior corporate and capital markets experience. Prior to joining Wentworth, Katherine spent 11 years at Panmure Gordon & Co, having moved from Morgan Stanley's investment banking division. She is currently an independent Non-Executive Director of Faroe Petroleum plc, where she will take over the role of Audit Chair in 2019.

Mr. Tim Bushell - Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Tim is a qualified geologist with more than 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. He has worked at British Gas, Ultramar, LASMO, and Paladin Resources. Most recently Tim was Chief Executive Officer at Falkland Oil and Gas Limited and Director/co-founder of Core Energy AS. He is currently serving as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Rockhopper Exploration PLC, Genel Energy plc and Petro Matad Limited, and as a Director of Point Resources AS and Redrock Energy Limited.

Mr. Iain McLaren - Independent Non-Executive Director

Iain has significant experience in the oil and gas sector with deep experience as Audit committee chair. He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Jadestone Energy Inc. and until May 2018 was Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for Cairn Energy plc. He is currently Chairman of F&C UK High Income Trust plc as well as a director of three other investment companies. He is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and was a partner of KPMG for 28 years until 2008.

Bob McBean, Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Katherine, Tim and Iain to the Board. They collectively bring substantive technical, commercial and financial upstream E&P experience, joining the Board at a pivotal moment, as the Company has completed its Re-Domicile from Canada to Jersey.

"We have an ambitious domestic gas-led East African focused strategy to deliver material shareholder value, organically from our core gas producing asset, Mnazi Bay, and inorganically through an M&A led growth mandate. The new Board members bring the requisite skills and expertise to contribute significantly to our aspiration of becoming a mid-tier African focused E&P Company."

Notes

Katherine Louise Margiad Ward Roe (40), Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Roe holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Faroe Petroleum plc IDE Group Holdings plc Roe Resources Limited

Timothy Paul Bushell (59), Deputy Chairman

Mr. Bushell, holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Petro Matad Limited Core Energy AS Point Resources AS Desire Petroleum Limited Redrock Energy Limited Falkland Oil and Gas Limited Rockhopper Exploration plc FOGL Finance Limited



Red Kite Energy Limited

Iain Archibald McLaren (67) - Non-Executive Director

Mr. McLaren, holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc Afren plc Ecofin Global Utilities Cairn Energy plc Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc Scotbeef Limited F&C UK High Income Trust plc Infrastructure Trust plc Jadestone Energy Inc

Mr. McLaren holds 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Iain McLaren was formerly a director of Afren plc, a company formerly listed on the London Stock Exchange. Afren plc was placed in administration within one year of Mr. McLaren ceasing to be a director.

Save for the above, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies, with respect to the appointment of Ms. Roe, Mr. Bushell, and Mr. McLaren.

