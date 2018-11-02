

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech National Bank is likely to raise the key interest rate by another 75 basis points next year as inflation is forecast to stay above target, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



In response to the weakness in currency, the central bank had lifted the two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, on Thursday. The new forecasts from the central bank imply that the tightening cycle is over.



The bank hiked the rate for a fourth consecutive policy session and for the fifth time this year.



In November, five members voted in favor of this decision, one member voted for leaving interest rates unchanged and one member voted for raising them by 50 basis points, the bank said in a statement.



The Bank Board assessed the risks to the forecast at the monetary policy horizon as being slightly inflationary, mainly due to the risk of a weaker-than-predicted exchange rate, which is connected with a possibly longer duration of negative sentiment on global markets.



The central bank target's inflation of 2 percent.



The CNB released its latest macroeconomic forecasts on Thursday that projected inflation around 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of next year and at 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.



GDP growth was forecast to rise to 3.3 percent next year from 3.1 percent this year, and remain at the same level in 2020.



Although the bulk of tightening has already happened following seven interest hikes, Carson said there is still scope for three more hikes next year.



The government is set to loosen fiscal policy next year, keeping economic growth above its potential rate and causing labor shortages to build further.



While the central bank assessed wage growth to gradually slow over the coming quarter, the economist said it will continue to motor along at a similar pace.



As a result, inflation is set to stay above the bank's 2 percent target next year, Carson noted.



Moreover, the exchange rate forecast of CNB looks optimistic as policymakers see a 6 percent rise in koruna against the euro, while the economist forecast only 3-4 percent currency appreciation.



