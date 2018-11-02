

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply Friday on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a 'long and very good' conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade and North Korea, and that the two planned to meet at the upcoming G-20 summit.



The benchmark DAX was up 134 points or 1.17 percent at 11,602 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



Easing of trade tensions helped lift automakers, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen climbing 2-4 percent.



Banks also traded sharply higher as investors awaited the stress test results for the region's biggest lenders to be published later today by the European Central Bank.



Commerzbank rallied 2.6 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 2.2 percent.



In economic releases, German import prices climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 4.8 percent increase in August and the expected growth of 4.5 percent, a government report showed.



Export price inflation also slowed in September, to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent a month ago.



Eurozone October final manufacturing PMI reading is due later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX