

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity growth improved modestly in October, helped by faster gains in output and new orders, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline IHS Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.8 in October from 51.4 in September. Economists were looking for a score of 50.9. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the factory sector.



New export orders rose at the fastest pace since July, and foreign sales have now risen steadily for the past five-and-a-half years.



However, business confidence fell to the lowest level since June 2013. That did not prevent factories from hiring new staff, though the pace of recruitment was modest.



The recent downturn in underlying demand growth, linked to worries over global trade, plus political uncertainties, likely hurt confidence, the report said.



Price pressures remained elevated with input costs continuing to rise and output price inflation accelerating to a three-month high.



