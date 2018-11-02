

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Friday, UK CIPS/Markit construction PMI is due. The construction PMI is forecast to drop slightly to 52.0 in October from 52.1 in September.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the pound rose against the euro, it held steady against the greenback, the yen and the franc.



The pound was worth 1.3034 against the greenback, 146.98 against the yen, 1.3036 against the franc and 0.8771 against the euro as of 5:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX