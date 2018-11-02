Elbit Systems Held Defense Industry Day in Sofia Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria, November 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The event was aimed at partnering with local industry on the Combat Vehicles Modernization program for the Bulgarian Army

Elbit Systems, an international defense high technology company, held a Defense Industry Day in Sofia Bulgaria this week. The event that was attended by the Israeli Ambassador in Bulgaria, Mrs. Irit Lillian, dozens of officials from the Bulgarian industry, senior officials and experts from Elbit Systems who presented the company's capabilities in the fields of combat vehicles systems. The main purpose of the event was to host local Bulgarian industries which are interested in collaborating with Elbit Systems on this program.

Elbit Systems is a world leader in the field of manned and unmanned turrets (UT) and Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) with more than 30 years of experience in this field and dozens of successful programs already on track around the globe, including:

UT 30mm on the MOWAG Piranha IIIC 8X8 vehicles for the Belgian Army

UT 30mm integrated with 2 "Spike" missiles on Patria AMV 8X8 vehicles for the Croatian Armored Vehicle Program

UT 30mm integrated with 2 "Spike" missiles on STEYR PANDUR II 8X8 light wheeled armored vehicles for the Portuguese Navy

8X8 light wheeled armored vehicles for the Portuguese Navy UT 30mm on IVECO 6X6 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and 12.7/7.62 mm RCWS to the Brazilian Army

Additional UT30 MKII, ORCWS and mortars to a EU customer as well as to some other undisclosed customers

Seeking strategic partners to collaborate with for the long run, Elbit Systems has an expansive and successful track record in partnering with local industries, conducting orderly transfer of "know-how" as part of an industrial collaboration programs and operates local manufacturing, integration and assembly facilities in a growing list of countries. Elbit Systems is looking to partner with Bulgarian companies as part of the 6x6/8X8 Combat Vehicles Modernization Program for the Bulgarian Army. This large scale program is also an opportunity to build a foundation for a Bulgarian based export.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: http://www.elbitsystems.com, or follow us on:Facebook ,Twitter andYoutube

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service, and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service, and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service, or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation, or sponsorship of that product, service, or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel, or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark, or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com