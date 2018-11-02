Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (ACWU) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger Announcement 02-Nov-2018 / 09:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 1 ETF, from a French SICAV fund "Multi Units France" to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The fund will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 9th November 2018 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until 8th (From 9th November November 2018) 2018) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL LYXOR ACWL LN GBX BZ1DL54 FR0011093418 LU1829220133 MSCI ALL COUNT RY WORLD UCITS ETF - Acc USD ACWU LN USD BZ1DL65 FR0011093418 LU1829220133 Prior to the above mentioned merger: - The aforementioned Absorbed fund will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 8th November 2018 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 9th November 2018 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0011093418 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ACWU OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6417 EQS News ID: 740693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 02, 2018 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)