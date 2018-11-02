

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed optimism about resolving their bitter trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting at the end of November in Argentina.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 65 points or 1.29 percent at 5,151 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Easing of trade tensions helped lift automakers, with Renault climbing 2.1 percent and Peugeot gaining over 3 percent.



Banks also traded sharply higher as investors awaited the stress test results for the region's biggest lenders to be published later today by the European Central Bank. BNP Paribas rose 1.6 percent, Credit Agricole added 1.5 percent and Societe Generale rallied 2.1 percent.



The euro was little changed against its major counterparts after the release of Eurozone final factory PMI data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX