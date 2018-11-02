Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-02 10:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on November 2, 2018, to approve the application of AS LHV Group and to list its up to 45,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond program. In the first part of the program up to 16,000, in case of over-subscription, up to 20,000 subordinated bonds (LHV Group subordinated bond 28.11.2028, ISIN code: EE3300111558) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first listing day of AS LHV Group subordinated bonds will be the second (2.) trading day after meeting the aforementioned conditions, supposedly on December 3, 2018. AS LHV Group Prospectus and Terms and Conditions of the Bond Issue are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=697873