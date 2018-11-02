Jays Group AB: JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless

JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless
Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) presents a-Seven Wireless. A made to last on-ear lightweight headphone with aluminum housing and 25 hours of playtime.
The a-Seven Wireless is built on the success of its predecessor, u-Jays Wireless. Representing Jays' key values; great sound with minimalistic design, a-Seven Wireless is built to last with aluminum housing. a-Seven offers an unrivalled wireless Bluetooth performance with 25 hours of playtime.
Some details and functions of a-Seven Wireless:
- 25 hours playtime
- 40mm drivers
- Lightweight and robust aluminum housing
- Memory foam padded ear cushions
- Integrated michrophone
"This is an on-ear product that we expect a lot from in the next coming years. Our design team made an excellent job of combining material and colors, hitting a key price point", says Henrik Andersson CEO at Jays.
The color spectra is built on a combination between JAYS previous product range and inspirations from contemporary market observations. The a-Seven comes in black, gray, green and dusty rose.
The a-Seven Wireless is currently in pre-production and is expected to ship in November 2018.
a-Seven Wireless MSRP
SEK 999
USD 99
EUR 99
GBP 89
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, CEO
Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55
Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com
Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.
Attachment
- a-Seven Wireless PM EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/2c52be34-5cca-4a61-9a41-d66f23a67a98)