sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.11.2018 | 10:53
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Jays Group AB: JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless

General press release

JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless

Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) presents a-Seven Wireless. A made to last on-ear lightweight headphone with aluminum housing and 25 hours of playtime.

The a-Seven Wireless is built on the success of its predecessor, u-Jays Wireless. Representing Jays' key values; great sound with minimalistic design, a-Seven Wireless is built to last with aluminum housing. a-Seven offers an unrivalled wireless Bluetooth performance with 25 hours of playtime.

Some details and functions of a-Seven Wireless:

  • 25 hours playtime
  • 40mm drivers
  • Lightweight and robust aluminum housing
  • Memory foam padded ear cushions
  • Integrated michrophone

"This is an on-ear product that we expect a lot from in the next coming years. Our design team made an excellent job of combining material and colors, hitting a key price point", says Henrik Andersson CEO at Jays.

The color spectra is built on a combination between JAYS previous product range and inspirations from contemporary market observations. The a-Seven comes in black, gray, green and dusty rose.

The a-Seven Wireless is currently in pre-production and is expected to ship in November 2018.

a-Seven Wireless MSRP
SEK 999
USD 99
EUR 99
GBP 89

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, CEO
Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55
Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Attachment

  • a-Seven Wireless PM EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/2c52be34-5cca-4a61-9a41-d66f23a67a98)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)