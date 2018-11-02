Jays Group AB: JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless

General press release

JAYS launches new on-ear, a-Seven Wireless

Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) presents a-Seven Wireless. A made to last on-ear lightweight headphone with aluminum housing and 25 hours of playtime.

The a-Seven Wireless is built on the success of its predecessor, u-Jays Wireless. Representing Jays' key values; great sound with minimalistic design, a-Seven Wireless is built to last with aluminum housing. a-Seven offers an unrivalled wireless Bluetooth performance with 25 hours of playtime.

Some details and functions of a-Seven Wireless:

25 hours playtime

40mm drivers

Lightweight and robust aluminum housing

Memory foam padded ear cushions

Integrated michrophone

"This is an on-ear product that we expect a lot from in the next coming years. Our design team made an excellent job of combining material and colors, hitting a key price point", says Henrik Andersson CEO at Jays.

The color spectra is built on a combination between JAYS previous product range and inspirations from contemporary market observations. The a-Seven comes in black, gray, green and dusty rose.

The a-Seven Wireless is currently in pre-production and is expected to ship in November 2018.

a-Seven Wireless MSRP

SEK 999

USD 99

EUR 99

GBP 89

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Andersson, CEO

Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55

Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

