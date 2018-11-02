

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction sector growth unexpectedly improved in October on a strong rebound in civil engineering, despite slower demand and business optimism at a 6-year low, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The IHS Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 53.2 from 52.1 in September. Economists had expected a score of 52.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in activity. The construction sector has grown every month since April, yet the PMI reading remains below its long-term average of 54.3.



The improvement in November was due to the commencement of new contracts, overseas work and a general increase in business.



Among different sectors, civil engineering drove the overall growth with the strongest expansion since July 2017, after declines in both August and September. Civil engineering became the best performing segment for the first time since January.



House building and commercial construction growth were also solid, but the former was the weakest in seven months and the latter was the slowest in five months.



