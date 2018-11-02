

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks joined a global relief rally on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed optimism about resolving their bitter trade disputes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 53 points or 0.75 percent at 7,167 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.



Lender Barclays rose over 1 percent as it announced the appointment of Nigel Higgins to succeed John McFarlane as Chairman after his retirement in May 2019.



Enterprise software company Sage Group jumped 3 percent. The company's board has appointed Steve Hare to the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Bookmaker chain Paddy Power Betfair advanced 1.5 percent after its Q3 revenue rose 12 percent on a constant currency basis.



IAG gained 1.4 percent. The British Airways parent projected EBITDAR of about 7.2 billion euros average per annum for 2019-2023, compared to 6.5 billion euros average per annum for 2018-2022 previously.



In economic releases, U.K. construction sector growth unexpectedly improved in October on a strong rebound in civil engineering, despite slower demand and business optimism at a 6-year low, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The IHS Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI rose to 53.2 from 52.1 in September. Economists had expected a score of 52.



