

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB20.03 billion, or RMB7.62 per share. This compares with RMB17.67 billion, or RMB6.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB23.45 billion or RMB9.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.5% to RMB85.15 billion from RMB55.12 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB23.45 Bln. vs. RMB22.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB9.60 vs. RMB8.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB85.15 Bln vs. RMB55.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: RMB375 - RMB383 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX