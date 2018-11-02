Berg Analytics to Present at the AMIA 2018 Annual Symposium

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg Analytics, a division of BERG LLC, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company that merges biology with technology to map the nature of diseases, today announced the acceptance of a poster for presentation describing data-driven predictive modeling for septic shock at the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) 2018 Annual Symposium being held November 3-7, 2018 in San Francisco.

"Sepsis and septic shock are life threatening conditions. The onset of septic shock is often unpredictable and can lead to emergency hospitalization. We are thrilled to present the results of a data-driven and population-wide analysis by the Berg Analytics artificial intelligence platform, bAIcis," said Slava Akmaev, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Analytics Officer of BERG. "The results reveal that a combination of routinely performed lab tests and diagnosis codes can be used to identify at-risk patient populations with a clinically actionable positive predictive value at 24 hours before onset. This predictive model can be used at the point-of-care to advance the diagnosis and management of this tremendously challenging condition."

In this study, Berg Analytics has employed publicly available intensive care unit stay data to build a novel predictive model for septic shock through use of bAIcis, Berg Analytics' proprietary artificial intelligence-based analytics program that infers Bayesian models from data to produce networks containing cause-and-effect relationships. Further validation of this model could address the unmet need of a reliable decision support system for clinicians to identify patients at high-risk of advancing into septic shock early for a meaningful intervention.

"We are on the cusp of major breakthroughs in the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computational science, which carry the potential to dramatically improve the quality and affordability of healthcare globally," said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., BERG Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The results presented serve as a proof-of-concept paving the way for BERG to validate these models and advance similar activities within other health conditions to help clinicians proactively manage patient care."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Data-Driven Discovery of Models for Predicting Septic Shock in the Intensive Care Unit

Presenter: Vijetha Vemulapalli, Director, Digital Health Analytics, BERG

Date and Time: November 5, 2018, Poster Session 1: 5:00 - 6:30 P.M. PT

Poster Number: 2971684

