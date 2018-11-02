

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.08 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $6.63 billion from $6.48 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $6.63 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 to $4.85



