Arix Bioscience plc

Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data at the ASH Annual Meeting

LONDON, 2 November 2018: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation notes one of its Group Businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) (Autolus), will present one oral and two poster presentations related to its AUTO3 and AUTO5 programs at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 1-4, 2018 in San Diego, CA.

The announcement can be accessed on Autolus' investor website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations and full text of the announcement from Autolus is contained below.

Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on Its Advanced Programmed

T Cell Therapies at the 60th ASH Annual Meeting

- Company to Present One Oral Presentation and Two Posters -

LONDON, November 1, 2018 -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will present one oral and two poster presentations related to its AUTO3 and AUTO5 programs at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 1-4, 2018 in San Diego, CA.

The oral presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 279

Submission ID: 118616

Session Name: 614. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in ALL: What Is Next?

TITLE: Simultaneous Targeting of CD19 and CD22: Phase I Study of AUTO3, a Bicistronic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy, in Pediatric Patients with Relapse/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (r/r B-ALL): AMELIA Study

Session Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018

Session Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Presentation Time: 8:00 AM

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20D

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 1679

Submission ID: 119197

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster I

TITLE: Study of AUTO3, the First Bicistronic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Targeting CD19 and CD22, Followed by Anti-PD1 Consolidation in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL): ALEXANDER Study

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018

Presentation Time: 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

Publication Number: 1661

Submission ID: 119564

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster I

TITLE: Structure guided engineering of highly specific Chimeric Antigen Receptors for the complete treatment of T cell lymphomas

Date: Saturday, December 1, 2018

Presentation Time: 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

About AUTO3

AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in two clinical studies, AMELIA and ALEXANDER.

AMELIA is a single-arm, open label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AUTO3 in patients up to 24 years of age with high-risk relapsed or refractory B-lineage. The trial is also enrolling patients who previously received CD19 or CD22 targeting therapies including other CAR T cell therapy. The purpose of this study is to test the safety and efficacy, including the complete remission rate or minimal residual disease (MRD) negative response, of AUTO3. Autolus expects to enroll up to 54 patients in this trial.

ALEXANDER is a single-arm, open label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AUTO3 in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The purpose of this study is to test the safety and efficacy, including the overall response rate as per Lugano criteria, of AUTO3 followed by limited duration of consolidation with anti-PD1 antibody. Autolus expects to enroll up to 120 patients in this trial.

For more information about these trials and the inclusion criteria, visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov.

About AUTO5

AUTO5 is a programmed T cell therapy that leverages a new targeting approach based on the mutually exclusive expression of two subtypes of the T-cell receptor beta chain. Normal T-cells contain either TRBC1 or TRBC2 and each human has normal T cells of either type. In contrast, T cell lymphoma cells are clonal and derived from a single mature T cell and so express either TRBC1 or TRBC2, but not both. AUTO5 targets TRBC2, and a separate product candidate known as AUTO4 targets TRBC1. This therapeutic approach uses a companion diagnostic to identify if the T cell lymphoma is TRBC1 or TRBC2 positive, and by using either AUTO4, or AUTO5 is designed to eliminate the portion of T cells containing the lymphoma, while preserving a healthy T cell sub-population to maintain cellular immunity. AUTO5 is in preclinical development.

For more information about this trial and the inclusion criteria, visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov.

