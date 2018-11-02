

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy (DUK) narrowed its 2018 adjusted earnings guidance range to $4.65 to $4.85 per share on strong year-to-date results.



'We delivered solid financial performance in the quarter and are on track to exceed our 2018 financial objectives. As a result, we have narrowed our full-year guidance, raising the midpoint into the upper half of our original guidance range for the year,' said Lynn Good, Duke Energy CEO.



Duke Energy's third quarter adjusted diluted EPS was $1.65, compared to $1.59 for the third quarter of 2017. The company said its third-quarter adjusted EPS was higher than the prior year primarily due to higher retail electric sales volumes and income tax benefits, partially offset by higher storm restoration costs and share dilution.



