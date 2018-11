BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined at the fastest pace since late 2016 in September, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.



Retail turnover fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in September after a revised 0.5 percent rise in August. This was the biggest fall since December 2016, when sales were down 4.2 percent.



Economists had forecast a marginal 0.1 percent decline.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco slid 2.4 percent, whereas non-food sales decreased 3.9 percent in September.



Retail turnover logged an annual fall of 2.3 percent in nominal terms, which was also the sharpest decrease since December 2016.



Month-on-month, real retail turnover dropped 1.6 percent in September after a stagnating in August. In nominal terms also, retail turnover fell 1.6 percent.



