

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $103 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.68 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $104 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



