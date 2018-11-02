Containerships Oyj: Notice of change of control put option

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 2 November 2018 at 13:50 (EET)

Notice of change of control put option

The combination agreement between Container Finance Ltd Oy and CMA CGM, signed on 20.6.2018 and accepted by competition authorities on 22.10.2018, was closed on 31.10.2018.

Upon closing the agreement, Container Finance's entire container logistics operations including mainly Containerships plc, but also Multi-link Terminals Ltd and CD Holding Oy will integrate CMA CGM's intra-regional market offering in Europe and Mediterranean area.

Pursuant to Clause 9.7 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, each Bondholder has the right to request that all or some of its Bond be repurchased at a price per Bond equal to 101 per cent. of the Nominal Amount together with accrued unpaid Interest, during a period of sixty (60) days following a notice from the Issuer of a notice of a Change of Control Event.

Repurchase is requested with the notice attached to this stock exchange release.

Attachment 1: Signed bond holder notice

Further information:

Containerships plc

CEO, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen

tel. +358 50 5502555, kari-pekka.laaksonen (at) containerships.fi



Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

www.containershipsgroup.com

About Containerships group: Containerships group is a full service, door-to-door provider of shortsea shipping and logistics solutions. It ensures safe and rapid cargo transport between Finland, Russia, the Baltic States, Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland as well as in the Mediterranean region between Turkey and North Africa. Containerships offers a choice of all standard and special containers, and complete coverage through a fleet of sea vessels, and road, railway and river container transportation modes. The net sales for 2017 was MEUR 227. Containerships plc's senior secured callable bond loan has been listed on OMX Helsinki since 22 November 2017.

Attachment