

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) announced that Anthony Hull, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will retire from his position effective November 5, 2018.



Hull, a 15-year veteran of Realogy and its former parent organization, will remain employed and serve as a senior advisor to Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan M. Schneider until March 31, 2019.



Realogy's Board has appointed Timothy Gustavson as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, adding to his duties as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, effective November 5, 2018. Realogy is retaining an executive recruitment firm to begin the CFO search.



Realogy Holdings announced that on October 31, 2018, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on November 29, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2018.



