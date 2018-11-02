

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $77.35 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $80.28 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159.76 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $179.33 million from $176.58 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $159.76 Mln. vs. $148.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q3): $179.33 Mln vs. $176.58 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.34 - $5.44



