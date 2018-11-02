SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sodium Thiosulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Performance of the product in the market, cost structure, scopes of growth are the some of the major puzzles that must be solved before venturing into a market that is posing procurement complexities for the potential investors in this market. This procurement market analysis report is an illustrative summary of the current sodium thiosulfate market condition. It has backed its analogies with expert recommendations that are being widely leveraged to create a risk-free and a sustainable category management strategy. Get access to your Free Sample to know more about the major category enablers that are promoting growth in this market.

The extensive application of sodium thiosulfate in healthcare and the food and beverage industries are significantly driving the demand for this category. This growth is further supplemented by the growth of the photographic processing industry which uses the sodium thiosulfate as a photographic fixer. Talk to our experts and get a quick customization of the best procurement strategies that are tailored to your business needs.

"The fragmented nature of this market makes the buyers more vulnerable to supply chain risks associated with delays in the procurement of raw materials by their suppliers. In order to avoid such disruptions, the buyers should engage with vertically integrated suppliers who exercise control over the upstream vendors or manufacture their raw materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will also boost the negotiating power of the buyers as the overall cost of raw materials for such suppliers is low," added Tridib.

In-depth research of the sodium thiosulfate market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers to shape their procurement strategy accordingly:

Increase in extraction of gold reserves in APAC is leading to a high regional split of spend for the category.

High production costs of suppliers due to rising costs of raw materials, increasing salaries and wages, and investments in automation of production facilities, are leading to an inflationary pricing impact on the category.

Purchase the full report, to know more about the critical factors that are playing a major role in shaping the business strategy of your competitors.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer significant insights into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers that are impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sodium thiosulfate market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

