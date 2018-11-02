A "Strong Performer" in Partner Relationship Management

TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), the leading provider of cloud-managed Business Integration, E-Commerce, Demand Generation, and Business Analytics services, announced today that its FLOW Partner Automation platform has been identified by Forrester Research, Inc. as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005253/en/

According to the Wave report, "TIE Kinetix is a good fit for global technology or retail customers looking for flexible, highly configurable, and integrated solutions for end-to-end partner management."

TIE Kinetix offers global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) with extensive supply chain integration. TIE Kinetix has delivered supply chain, commerce, and marketing solutions to OEMs, manufacturers, and vendors for more than 31 years. The company sets itself apart as a solution provider that offers a deeply skilled global team and a mature platform with experience and success in the technology industry, retail, CPG, and luxury goods.

The FLOW Partner Automation solution incorporates more than PRM and offers a flexible pricing structure that includes unlimited partners, content and updates as well as supporting 44 languages. Over the past year, the company has refocused on its core solutions, which has meant more investment in PRM. Capabilities like advanced MDF, lead and opportunity management, SCORM compliant training certification module, advanced deal registration based on partner attributes and more, have been added rapidly with even more capabilities coming soon.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix: "We are excited to see that Forrester Research acknowledges our FLOW Partner Automation platform as a Strong Performer in the PRM marketplace in its latest PRM Wave Report. This is our first inclusion into the PRM Wave report. Over the past 2 years we have been developing and focusing more on our core capabilities through our FLOW platform which has paid out. As we are expanding our platform with PRM capabilities quickly, we are excited to see our customers and their partner communities build out their success.

TIE Kinetix focuses on serving the entire indirect sales and marketing funnel across all partner types: large, mid-sized and small partners. PRM is an integral part of our vision to facilitate the end-to-end partner and end user journey through the supply chain with solutions that support to-with-through partner processes. The platform is not limited to just PRM but to serve the entire indirect sales and marketing funnel seamlessly integrated with the existing architecture.

"FLOW Partner Automation seamlessly integrates with all major systems and solutions like ERP, CMS, Sales Automation and CRM to even further reduce the resources needed in Partner Relationship Management." said Jan Sundelin.

The FLOW platform is easy-to-use and fully automated for partners which helps TIE Kinetix's customers reach a 50% higher partner adoption compared to industry average.

For questions about this press release, please contact Patrick van Boom, Chief Marketing Officer of TIE Kinetix via Marketing@TIEKinetix.com

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 31 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Follow TIE Kinetix on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIEKinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TIE-Kinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TIEKinetix

END OF PRESS RELEASE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005253/en/

Contacts:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Patrick van Boom

T: +31-88-369-8000

E: info@TIEKinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com