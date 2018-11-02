CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in elucidating rare disease genetics for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, today announced the appointment of Oved Amitay as Chief Business Officer. With nearly three decades of broad commercial and development experience, focusing on Orphan Drugs for patients with rare genetic diseases, Oved joins the leadership team at an inflection point in the company's continued worldwide growth and expansion of collaborations with pharmaceutical partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005098/en/

Oved Amitay, Chief Business Officer, CENTOGENE (Photo: Business Wire)

Oved will have overall responsibility for the company's pharmaceutical industry programs, including enhancing existing partnerships and establishing new collaborations to facilitate drug development and improve treatment outcomes.

"Oved's effective cross-cultural communication and proven success in managing a global franchise, leading cross-functional teams across multiple geographies will be key to push CENTOGENE's continued growth, working with us to strengthen and enhance our healthcare and biotech cooperations. We are delighted to have him on the executive team and I look forward to working with him on our growing global footprint and continued strategic success" said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO and founder of CENTOGENE.

Oved joins CENTOGENE from Arrett Neuroscience where he held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, having lead the company's strategy for developing therapies for Rett syndrome. Prior to that he served as Vice President, Head of Commercial at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with a lead role in the organization's transition from a technology- platform focus to a patient-centric drug development and pre-launch enterprise. Oved had a long tenure at Genzyme Corporation (now Sanofi Genzyme) as Vice President, Strategic Development, responsible for program management, business development, market assessment and business planning for the rare genetic diseases franchise, and as General Manager of the Gaucher and MPS business. He is also a Founding Advisor of Splisense Therapeutics, Israel. Oved holds a M.Sc., Pharmacology, from Northeastern University, Boston, MA and a B.Sc., Pharmacy, from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel.

"During years of working with patients and families who are affected by rare genetic diseases, I have learned how critical a correct and timely diagnosis is in bringing hope to these communities. I am truly excited to join Centogene at a time when its advanced capabilities and unique insights into genetics can help to develop new effective therapies and improve outcomes for patients, caregivers and the healthcare system," said Oved Amitay.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with rare genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and bringing hope to patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005098/en/

Contacts:

Centogene:

Doreen Niemann, +49 381 80113510

doreen.niemann@centogene.com

or

Media Contact:

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Lauren Arnold, +1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com