BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Appoints Past Red Lake Resident Geologist Mr. Tony Pryslak To Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2018 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to welcome Mr. Tony Pryslak to its Advisory Board effective immediately. Mr Pryslak is an institution in the Red Lake camp having been working in NW Ontario since the 1960s including holding increasingly senior posts as mapper and Resident Geologist in Red Lake. In addition, Mr Pryslak has held senior geological positions at major corporations, including posts with Abitibi-Price and BP Minerals and as a consulting geologist to Goldcorp and Rubicon.

Mr Pryslak's 50 years' experience at Red Lake includes work in recent years consulting with BTU's vendor of the recently acquired Dixie Halo South project.

BTU Director and geologist Doug Hunter stated "Mr Pryslak is a highly esteemed geologist with a significant pedigree throughout Canada and within the Red Lake district in particular. One of the first to map the Dixie area, Tony identified the hinge offset in 2014-15, pre Great Bear's discovery, and its importance to BTU's newly acquired Dixie Halo South project. His concept of an offset, faulted and tracing down southwest from Great Bear is significant knowledge for BTU. Work has now begun towards proofing this theory by following structures confirmed by the recent Fugro Airborne survey (see Condor report here)."



2015 South Dixie Map by Tony Pryslak

The technical contents of this release were approved by Douglas Hunter, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report, and Mr. Hunter has not verified the technical data disclosed in this release due to the historic nature of reports quoted.

*Note grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

About BTU Metals Corp

BTU Metals is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on its highly prospective Dixie Halo properties adjoining Great Bear resources Ltd. on north, east and southern borders located in Red Lake, Ontario. For more information on BTU Metals Corp. please visit our website located at www.btumetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU METALS CORP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526978/BTU-Appoints-Past-Red-Lake-Resident-Geologist-Mr-Tony-Pryslak-To-Advisory-Board