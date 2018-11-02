

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Cooper Standard (CPS) announced an agreement regarding the divestiture of its anti-vibration systems business to Continental AG. The agreement includes a binding offer from Continental AG to purchase substantially all of Cooper Standard's anti-vibration business in France and its respective interest in the joint venture in India.



Cooper Standard's AVS business has approximately 1,000 employees and offers a comprehensive portfolio of anti-vibration systems, technologies and products to automotive OEMs that mitigate vehicle NVH (noise, vibration and harshness), and enhance ride and handling.



