Graphene Market Global Growth by USD1 Billion in 2023

PUNE, India, November 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports adds Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2018-2023 to its online research library. Graphene, a kind of new material, is still being developed and ready to be commercialized for the moment. Many countries are zealously competing for patents. In 2017, there were a total of 13,371 patent filings about Graphene Market worldwide, an upsurge of 30.7% over the previous year, and with a CAGR of 60.9% between 2010 and 2017.

Although with a small size, the graphene industry is progressing apace. Before reaching nearly USD200 million in 2018, global Graphene Market size stood at roughly USD85 million in 2017, soaring by 84.8% year on year inasmuch as graphene found massive application in fields like anticorrosive paint and energy storage over the past two years, and is expected to surpass USD1 billion in 2023 in the wake of progresses in R&D technologies and application.

Major Global Graphene Market Manufacturers:

Northern Graphite

CVD

Focus Graphite

Lomiko Metals

Applied Graphene Materials

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Haydale Graphene Industries

GraphenePlatform Corp

Graphenea

Graphene Laboratories

Grafoid

Graphene Square

Other Enterprises

Order a Copy of Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2018-2023 Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1740546

China ranks first by comprehensive strength in global graphene industry. The graphene market of China was recorded at RMB127 million (approximately USD18.81 million by an exchange rate of 1 dollar to 6.75 yuan) in 2017, a year-on-year upsurge of 69.3%, taking a 22.1% share in global market, and will climb to estimated RMB230 million in 2018 and outnumber RMB1.3 billion in 2023 with the support from national policies and a growing number of new entrants in the graphene sector.

Graphene gets utilized primarily in lithium battery and super capacitor currently in China. In 2017, the demand for graphene from lithium battery comprised more than 50.0% of the total, but will see a decreasing proportion in the future as graphene is increasingly used in new energy, composite materials, wearables, thermal management, energy conservation and environmental protection.

The global graphene manufacturers cluster in UK, China and the United States. Among them, China boasts the most manufacturers, namely over 4,000 ones, but most of which are small start-ups, while medium and large-sized enterprises mainly include Moxi Group, The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology, 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech, Der Future Science & Technology, and Qingdao HaoXin New Energy Technology.

Now, Chinese graphene market is highly concentrated, with the CR5 of 58.7% in 2017. As the largest producer of graphene in China, Moxi Group have subsidiaries like Ningbo Morsh Technology and Chongqing Graphene Tech. In 2017, it seized the market share of 23.4%.

Get Discount on this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1740546

Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2018-2023 focuses on the following:

Graphene (definition, performance, preparation methods, development course, industrial chain);

Global grapheme industry (development status quo, market size, prices, prospects of industrialization, patents, etc.);

China's grapheme industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.);

grapheme industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.); Upstream (graphite, methane, etc.) and downstream (lithium battery, super capacitor, transparent electrode, integrated circuit, etc.) markets of grapheme, applications of grapheme, etc.;

19 foreign and 16 Chinese graphene manufacturers (operation, graphene business, etc.)

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Graphene

2. Global Graphene Industry

3. Chinese Graphene Industry

4. Upstream Sectors

5. Downstream Applications

6. Major Global Graphene Manufacturers

7. Key Chinese Players

List of Charts (Available athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1740546-global-and-china-graphene-industry-report-2018-2023.html )

Browse another research report at Global and Chinese Graphene Industry, 2018 Market Research Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Graphene manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail.

The companies include: 2-DTech Limited, ACS Material, Nanoinnova Technologies, XG Science, Nano X plore, Thomas Swan, Angstron Materials, United Nano-Technologies, Cambridge Nanosystems, Abalonyx, Perpetuus Advanced Materia. Oder a Copy of this research report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1291083 .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml



