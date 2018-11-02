Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 02-Nov-2018 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 02nd of November 2018. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to pass resolutions. The resolutions are passed by 9 votes. The Board of Directors resolved: "To terminate participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in Self-Regulated Organization Association "Energy inspection alliance of companies in oil and gas complex" (OGRN 1107799003278)." Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 02 November 2018. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 6420 EQS News ID: 740799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

