Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) - Genius Metals (CSE:GENI) is one of the latest listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

The company was spun-off from Genius Properties, which has merged and changed its name to Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE:CDPR). Genius Metals has acquired substantially all the assets and liabilities, including all the Canadian mining properties of Genius Properties.

The 100% owned Meaghers property is located in South-Central Nova Scotia within the Halifax County, 39 kilometers northeast from the Halifax-Dartmouth conglomeration. The property consists of a continuous block of seven licenses, comprising 243 claims and covering 3934 hectares. Access from Halifax-Dartmouth urban center to the western end of the property is by a paved road system, with several secondary roads crisscrossing the entire Meaghers property.

Genius' Meaghers gold property of Genius is located directly west-southwest of Touquoy Gold Mine own by Atlantic Gold. Current mining operation and expansion by Atlantic Gold at the Moose River Consolidated Project located less than 10 kilometers from the Meaghers property confirm the extensive gold mineralization in the Goldenville Formation associated with the Moose River-Fifteen Mile Stream Anticline.

For more information on the property please refer the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated July 2018 which is available on Sedar, which recommended a small drilling campaign of 1,000 meters of core to test the most prospective terranes identified during the earlier prospecting and geological mapping phase.

For more information, please contact Guy Goulet, President and CEO, at 579-476-7000 or email ggoulet@geniusproperties.ca.

