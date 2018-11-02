Fellow Finance platform facilitated 17 million euros of loans in October

Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leading¹ Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 470 000 users from around 50 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2900 shareholders. Read more: www.fellowfinance.com
¹Measured by amount of financing facilitated at 31 October 2018. Source: Altfi Data (data accessed on 31 October 2018).
Further enquiries:
Jouni Hintikka, CEO, Fellow Finance Plc, jouni.hintikka@fellowfinance.fi, +358 40 585 5009
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210