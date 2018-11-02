Most recent Secured Notes Offering continues to build on firm's proven expertise in aircraft leasing and servicing

Apollo Aviation Prices AASET 2018-2 Trust'Apollo Aviation Group ("Apollo Aviation") on November 1, 2018 priced its sixth aircraft portfolio transaction: AASET 2018-2 Trust ("AASET 2018-2"). AASET 2018-2 will issue $613.140 million of Secured Notes that will be used to acquire a fleet of 35 aircraft.

AASET 2018-2 will issue three tranches of Secured Notes with the following principal amounts and coupons: $488.309 million Class A Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 at 4.454%, $73.430 million Class B Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 at 5.433% and $51.401 million Class C Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 at 6.892%. Apollo Aviation Management Limited, an affiliate of Apollo Aviation, will act as the servicer for the transaction. The Class A Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99684% of their face value, with an effective yield of 4.50%. The Class B Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99758% of their face value, with an effective yield of 5.50%. The Class C Fixed Rate Secured Notes Series 2018-2 will be sold at a price equal to 99.99875% of their face value, with an effective yield of 7.00%. The sale of the Secured Notes is expected to close on November 9, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Secured Notes to be issued by AASET 2018-2 in the transaction have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Secured Notes may not be sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Apollo Aviation

Apollo Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the mid-life commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2002, Apollo Aviation has total assets under management of $5.6 billion1, with over 80 employees and offices in the US, Ireland and Singapore. Apollo Aviation has 243 aircraft owned, managed or committed to purchase with 110 lessees in 58 countries.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Apollo Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.

1 As of September 30, 2018, including invested capital, indebtedness, available capital and serviced assets.

