

Nine years have passed since Micheal Jackson's death, but the iconic pop star remains on top of Forbes' highest-paid dead celebrities list for another year.



He raked in around $400 million over the past 12 months, mostly from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake.



Additional cash comes from his Mijac Music catalog, a new Sony record deal, and projects like TV special Michael Jackson's Halloween, which returned to CBS on October 20 for the second consecutive year.



Sony recently acquired MJ estate's stake in EMI Music Publishing for a whopping $287 million.



Behind him is another music monarch, Elvis Presley, but he could only garner one-tenth of what the King of Pop earned over the past year - $40 million.



Arnold Palmer comes third with $35 million.



Other celebrities who made it to the top ten are cartoonist Charles Schulz, musician Bob Marley, author Dr. Seuss, media mogul Hugh Hefner, legendary actress Marilyn Monroe, musician and actor Prince, and Beatles legend John Lennon.



In all, the dead celebrities pulled in $628 million, more than double last year's $312 million tally - thanks to Jackson's $2.4 billion in earnings in the decade since his death in 2009 at the age of 50.



Controversial singer XXXTentacion, who died in June, also appears in this year's list - in 11th place.



The 20-year-old rapper, who has been facing domestic-violence charges against him, was murdered in Florida on June 18.



No dead musician has clocked more streaming spins than XXXTentacion last year. He made $11 million, largely from his more than four billion streams.



