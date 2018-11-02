

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced a 'China Initiative' to counter Chinese economic espionage against the United States.



He also announced charges against Chinese and Taiwan companies of stealing more than $8 billion worth of trade secrets from a U.S.-based company that produces semiconductor devices, mainly dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).



In a strong speech in which he lashed out against the communist regime in China, which is notorious for intellectual property theft from the United States, Sessions said that 'along with China's other unfair trade practices, it poses a real and illegal threat to our nation's economic prosperity and competitiveness.'



Since 2017, the Department of Justice charged three people with spying for China, and is prosecuting five other cases for trade secret theft. On Thursday, a grand jury in San Francisco has returned economic espionage charges against Chinese and Taiwan companies of stealing more than $8.75 billion worth of trade secrets from Micron.



The Idaho-based semi-conductor company is worth an estimated $100 billion and controls about 25 percent of the dynamic random access memory industry - a technology not possessed by the Chinese until very recently.



The Department of Justice will be filing a civil action to seek an injunction that would prevent the Chinese and Taiwan companies from transferring the stolen technology, or exporting products based on it to the United States.



Sessions categorically stated that Chinese economic espionage against the United States has been increasing rapidly. 'We are here today to say: enough is enough. We're not going to take it anymore?'



He named Assistant Attorney General John Demers to head the 'China Initiative' that will identify priority Chinese trade theft cases.



Demers, who heads the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, will lead a team composed of a senior FBI Executive, five Attorneys and several other DOJ leaders and officials, including Assistant Attorney General for Criminal Division, Brian Benczkowski.



Sessions said Chinese espionage is not just taking place against traditional targets, but against targets like research labs and universities, 'and we see Chinese propaganda disseminated on our campuses.'



He has directed the new initiative to focus on these problems and to recommend legislation to Congress if necessary.



