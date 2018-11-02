Wentworth Resources Plc: Board Changes

PRESS RELEASE

2 November 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WEN) and AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board") following the successful completion of the Company's re-domicile to Jersey ("Re-Domicile") announced on 29 October 2018, and the appointment of three new members of the Board as announced earlier today 2018.

In order to ensure its structure is appropriate for a Company of its size and stage of development in line with the recommendations of the QCA Corporate Governance Code, which the Company intends to adopt following delisting from the Oslo Bors, if successful, and to align the Board with the Company's strategic objectives following the Re-Domicile:

Bob McBean will move from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, effective 1 January 2019;



Cameron Barton has chosen to resign to enable further efficiency within the company following a transitional handover period as a result of the Re-Domicile, effective 31 March 2018;



Neil Kelly has resigned from the Board with immediate effect;



Tim Bushell will be appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee with immediate effect;



Iain McLaren will be appointed as Chair of the Audit committee with immediate effect; and



John Bentley to remain as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

Bob McBean, Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would specifically like to thank Cam and Neil for their longstanding service and major contributions to the Company to date. I am also hugely appreciative of Cam's continued support and assistance through this transition period for the Company.

"We have an ambitious domestic gas-led East African focused strategy to deliver material shareholder value, organically from our core gas producing asset, Mnazi Bay, and inorganically through an M&A led growth mandate. The new Board members bring the requisite skills and expertise to contribute significantly to our aspiration of becoming a mid-tier African focused E&P Company."

-Ends-

Notes

Katherine Louise Margiad Ward Roe (40), Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Roe holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Faroe Petroleum plc IDE Group Holdings plc Roe Resources Limited

Timothy Paul Bushell (59), Deputy Chairman

Mr. Bushell, holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Rockhopper Exploration plc Falkland Oil and Gas Limited Redrock Energy Limited FOGL Finance Limited Petro Matad Limited Red Kite Energy Limited Point Resources AS Core Energy AS Desire Petroleum Limited

Iain Archibald McLaren (68) - Non-Executive Director

Mr. McLaren, holds the following directorships:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc Afren plc Ecofin Global Utilities Cairn Energy plc Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc Scotbeef Limited F&C UK High Income Trust plc Jadestone Energy Inc

Mr. McLaren holds 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Iain McLaren was formerly a director of Afren plc, a company formerly listed on the London Stock Exchange. Afren plc was placed in administration within one year of Mr. McLaren ceasing to be a director.

Save for the above, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies, with respect to the appointment of Ms. Roe, Mr. Bushell, and Mr. McLaren.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WEN, AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

