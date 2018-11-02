The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1299.56

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1292.21

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1324.61

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1317.26

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

