Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 2
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 1 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1299.56
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1292.21
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1324.61
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1317.26
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
