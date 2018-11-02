

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is gearing up for the upcoming holiday season by unveiling new holiday cups, new beverages, pastries and merchandise. This includes a free limited-edition red reusable cup.



The coffee giant said Thursday that customers who order a holiday beverage on November 2 will get a free, limited-edition red reusable cup in participating stores while supplies last.



Starting Saturday, November 3, customers who bring their reusable holiday cup to a participating Starbucks store in the U.S. or Canada after 2 p.m. will get a discount of 50 cents on their 16-ounce grande holiday beverage through January 7, 2019.



Starbucks also unveiled four new disposable cups for this year's holiday season. The company calls the disposable cups, which are in red, green and white - as retro. The four cups are Stripes, Flora - decorated with red coffee cherries, Espresso Houndstooth, and Stargyle, an argyle print that includes stars.



Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada are offering six holiday beverages - Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte - all available hot, iced or as Frappuccino blended beverages.



Three new pastries launched by Starbucks this holiday season are Chocolate Swirl Brioche, a buttery brioche layered with a dark 'fudgy' chocolate filling; Pistachio Honey Croissant, and the Sugarplum Cheese Danish, made with croissant dough topped with creamy cheese filling and plum spread.



These three new holiday flavors join returning favorites Gingerbread Loaf, Penguin Cake Pop, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Carved Ham & Swiss Breakfast Sandwich and Holiday Turkey Panini.



Starbucks is also offering a collection of gifts, including shimmering cold cups, sleek tumblers, festive mugs and Starbucks Cards. These holiday gifts will be available in stores in the U.S. and Canada starting today.



