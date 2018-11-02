sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.11.2018 | 16:34
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, November 2

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 30 September 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 5 December 2018.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 2 November 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire