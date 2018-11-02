BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 30 September 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 5 December 2018.

Date: 2 November 2018