Friends of Zion Museum: Evangelical Leader Dr. Mike Evans says: Khashoggi's Death was an "Operation Eichmann" Gone Bad

JERUSALEM, Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian Embassy but did not walk out. It appears that an attempt was made to drug him and return him to his home country to stand trial for charges against the government. Article 6 of the law in Saudi Arabia states that it is "punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years and a fine of not more than SAR 3 million or one of these penalties for a number of crimes, including the production of anything that violates public order, religious values, morals, the inviolability of private life, or preparation, transmission or storage of it through the Internet or a computer."

Mike Evans reports that he was quietly told, first in Israel by a former high-level member of Mossad, and later in a meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials, that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the mission to arrest Khashoggi and bring him to justice just as Israel did with Adolf Eichmann. Unfortunately, the persons charged with secretly arresting the journalist and flying him back to stand trial for incitement accidentally killed him with an overdose and then panicked. It was then that the cover-up ensued.

Evans then flew to the UAE and heard the story repeated twice more before flying to Saudi Arabia and hearing it yet again. While in the various countries, Evans met with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense. He also held meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Education, as well as the Secretary General of the Islamic World League, and members of ETIDAL Center (Combating Extremist Ideology).

According to sources, Khashoggi was not choked, but stopped breathing after he was drugged to get him from Turkey back to his home country. It was reported that Khashoggi had apparently been in a long-term relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, a radical organization firmly aligned with Turkey and Qatar.

Khashoggi's last article in The Washington Post broadcasts some of his long-standing disapprovals: "Even in Tunisia and Kuwait, where the press is considered at least 'partly free,' the media focuses on domestic issues but not issues faced by the greater Arab world. They are hesitant to provide a platform for journalists from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Yemen. Even Lebanon, the Arab world's crown jewel when it comes to press freedom, has fallen victim to the polarization and influence of pro-Iran Hezbollah."

Despite rabid finger-pointing by Turkey, Evans says the Saudis were well aware that the embassy cameras were trained on the corridors. According to an unidentified source, "No one was authorized to kill Khashoggi. We knew we had every right to smuggle him out and arrest him, as he is a Saudi citizen."

Evans was in a delegation that had a two hour meeting with the Crown Prince. "I told the Crown Prince the story of 'Operation Eichmann.' I knew it well because Isser Harrel, who planned the operation, shared it with me at his home one evening over dinner. I told the Crown Prince that I believe he did the same thing and drugged him to bring back to charge him for incitement, but the drug killed him. The Prince never denied it, he simply talked about how unfortunate the whole event was. He said, 'even a prince can make a mistake.'"

At the close of World War II, Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi Transportation Administrator who had been assigned the duty of ensuring that trains packed with Jews heading to the death camps were kept in good working order, and assumed various aliases and identities in an attempt to elude Allied authorities and evade responsibility for his wartime atrocities.

In 1960, the Mossad, Israel's Intelligence Agency headed by Isser Harel, planned and executed "Operation Finale." The intelligence agents tracked Eichmann to his village, drugged him, and brought Eichmann to Israel. There, the fugitive stood trial on charges of crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes against the Jewish people. He was convicted in 1961, and, after all appeals were exhausted, he was hanged. His body was cremated and his ashes scattered across the Mediterranean.

Such was the plan for Jamal Khashoggi, a plan that went awry, resulting in his death, according to information sources gathered by Evans from three other countries.

Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 92 published books, including The New Iran. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late President Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, was the chair. He also serves on the Trump Faith Initiative.

